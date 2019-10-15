Lawyer: Zuma exercising his right to challenge unfavourable ruling

The former president - who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal - was given 15 days to file court papers explaining why he believed a different court would dismiss his corruption case.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday defended his intention to appeal a judgment dismissing his application for a permanent stay of prosecution, saying he was exercising his constitutional right to challenge what he called an unfavourable decision.

On Friday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma’s bid to have his corruption case struck from the roll.

The former president - who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal - was given 15 days to file court papers explaining why he believed a different court would dismiss his case.

[WATCH] #JacobZuma’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela Zuma is still confident that a higher court may rule against the PMB High Court decision on Friday that #Zuma must stand trial. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/J3MN5tavNx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019

#JacobZuma closes his short address to supporters with his signature song: Mshini Wami. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/OGkaT73TzB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019

Zuma said he was happy that the State was ready to try him on charges of corruption.

“Mr Zuma has been ready to face his trial for over 14 years. We are heartened to know that the State is finally ready to start the trial,” said his lawyer senior counsel Thabani Masuku.

If Zuma was ready to face this trial for over 14 years, then why was he appealing a judgment that essentially paved the way for the case to go on trial?

“Mr Zuma elects to exercise the full extent of his constitutional right, which includes the right to appeal an unfavourable decision,” Masuku said.

Zuma faced criticism that once again he was employing his Stalingrad strategy to avoid prosecution.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma determined not to go on trial for corruption