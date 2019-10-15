View all in Latest
Kosgei among 11 nominees for female athlete of the year

The 25-year-old Kosgei finished the Chicago Marathon in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds on Sunday to shatter Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year-old world record of 2:15:25, which the Briton had set in London.

FILE: Kenya's Brigid Kosgei is wrapped in a towel after winning the elite women's race of the 2019 London Marathon in central London on April 28, 2019. Picture: AFP
6 hours ago

American Dalilah Muhammad, who earlier this month broke her own world record to win the women’s 400 metres hurdles title at the world championships with a time of 52.16 seconds, was also nominated for the global honour.

Muhammad, 29, the 2016 Olympic champion, crossed the finish line 0.04 seconds faster than her previous world record which was set in July.

Other world champions included were Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech (3000 metres steeplechase) and Hellen Obiri (5,000 metres), Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m and 4x100m) and Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson (heptathlon).

Sifan Hassan, Mariya Lasitskene, Malaika Mihambo, Salwa Eid Naser and Yulimar Rojas completed the list.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists, with fans eligible to vote online on the IAAF’s social media platforms up to 5 November.

The male nominees were announced on Monday.

Athletes of the year will be announced at the World Athletics Awards in November.

