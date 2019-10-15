It's the time! 'Grease' to come back as TV show
Like the original, the updated story will explore teenage angst and peer pressure, the horrors of puberty and life in Middle America.
CANNES - Grease is about to come roaring back with a small screen version called Grease: Rydell High, named after the high school in which the 1978 movie was based.
With Summer Loving, a big screen prequel to the musical also in the pipeline, WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt revealed Tuesday that a spin-off series based on the musical is in the making.
Like the original, the updated story will explore teenage angst and peer pressure, the horrors of puberty and life in Middle America.
It will also feature some of the original songs as well as hits from the 1950s, Greenblatt told delegates at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market in Cannes, France.
"We're going to reinvent it as a musical series, with some of the music of the show, some of the characters. We're going to build out the world of the show that everybody loves... into a big, fun rock 'n' roll musical," he added.
"Other ideas are cooking. Grease crosses all kind of genres and, you know, it's hip!" Greenblatt said.
"We are in a moment of time where musicals are really back. It's a form that goes in and out of favour, and it's coming back in a big way," he said.
"Movie studios are making them, people are going to them. Broadway has never been stronger."
Sparked by the success of the 2017 Oscar winner La La Land, Hollywood has taken the form to its heart again with Steven Spielberg shooting West Side Story with a new screenplay by Tony Kushner.
Greenblatt said the new show would be made by Paramount for the US cable network HBO, which would stream it on its upcoming joint online platform WarnerMedia HBO Max.
Paramount also shot a 2016 live version of Grease that won five Emmys.
The new WarnerMedia HBO Max platform, which is set become a major challenger for Netflix in the streaming wars, is due to be online in the first few months of 2020.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
Black Coffee, Trevor Noah share love & dreams for Africa
-
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are 'both sober'
-
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
-
Cuba Gooding Jr to plead not guilty to new charges in groping case - lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.