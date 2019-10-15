It makes no sense: Zuma on why he's appealing High Court ruling
Jacob Zuma was addressing supporters outside court on Tuesday, where he said he’d file an application for leave to appeal the High Court judgment.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said the reasons given by the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissing his application for permanent stay of prosecution did not make sense and that was why he was appealing that decision.
Zuma was addressing supporters outside court on Tuesday, where he said he’d file an application for leave to appeal the High Court judgment.
He faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
#JacobZuma closes his short address to supporters with his signature song: Mshini Wami. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/OGkaT73TzB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019
His backers claimed busses transporting supporters were turned away earlier on Tuesday.
The former president said he believed the Pietermaritzburg High Court made a mistake when it denied his application for a permanent stay of prosecution. Zuma is confident that the Supreme Court of Appeal may overturn the High Court’s decision.
#Zuma appears relaxed in court. With his iconic laugh, he greets some of his supporters behind him. Zuma is expected to address thousands of people outside the court later today. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/pR2R6Afvvo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019
His spokesperson Vukile Mathabela said Zuma still believed he was being targeted politically and another court may be sympathetic to him.
“That’s why you look at the court system when you’re not happy, then you go to the higher court. That’s how the law works.”
Zuma has until 1 November to file papers to appeal the court decision.
The matter will be heard on 22 November.
