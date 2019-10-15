Internet game Fortnite back with a new chapter

Fans of internet gaming sensation Fortnite rejoiced Tuesday as a new chapter began, freeing them from staring at a black hole that marked the end of the last one.

"Drop into a New World Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop!," Fortnite tweeted.

Drop into a New World 🌎



Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now.



Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

On Sunday, an asteroid blew up the Fortnite virtual world, where users must search for weapons and other resources while eliminating other players - all while trying to stay alive.

Epic Games, Fortnite's creators, announced that Season 10 of the shoot-'em-up survival video game would end on 13 October. Many users expected Season 11 to follow immediately.

Instead, the game was replaced with the on-screen image of a black hole. This lasted for about a day and a half, with users growing increasingly anxious, until the game came back on line Tuesday with the new chapter.

The game has become an international craze, mostly among teenage boys, since launching in 2017.

Fortnite, available to play on smartphones as well as computers, keeps interest high among its 250 million players around the globe by offering several significant updates per year.

It follows the "freemium" model: it is free to play but users can purchase cosmetic changes during the game.

In July, 16-year-old American Kyle Giersdorf won the first Fortnite World Cup, played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Giersdorf - whose mother told ESPN that he plays up to 10 hours of Fortnite a day - took home $3 million in prize money.