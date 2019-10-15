Internet game Fortnite back with a new chapter

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Internet game Fortnite back with a new chapter

Fans of internet gaming sensation Fortnite rejoiced Tuesday as a new chapter began, freeing them from staring at a black hole that marked the end of the last one.

Characters from the Fortnite game. Picture: @FortniteGame/Twitter
Characters from the Fortnite game. Picture: @FortniteGame/Twitter
one hour ago

NEW YORK - Fans of internet gaming sensation Fortnite rejoiced Tuesday as a new chapter began, freeing them from staring at a black hole that marked the end of the last one.

"Drop into a New World Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop!," Fortnite tweeted.

On Sunday, an asteroid blew up the Fortnite virtual world, where users must search for weapons and other resources while eliminating other players - all while trying to stay alive.

Epic Games, Fortnite's creators, announced that Season 10 of the shoot-'em-up survival video game would end on 13 October. Many users expected Season 11 to follow immediately.

Instead, the game was replaced with the on-screen image of a black hole. This lasted for about a day and a half, with users growing increasingly anxious, until the game came back on line Tuesday with the new chapter.

The game has become an international craze, mostly among teenage boys, since launching in 2017.

Fortnite, available to play on smartphones as well as computers, keeps interest high among its 250 million players around the globe by offering several significant updates per year.

It follows the "freemium" model: it is free to play but users can purchase cosmetic changes during the game.

In July, 16-year-old American Kyle Giersdorf won the first Fortnite World Cup, played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Giersdorf - whose mother told ESPN that he plays up to 10 hours of Fortnite a day - took home $3 million in prize money.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA