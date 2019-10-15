Internet game Fortnite back with a new chapter
Fans of internet gaming sensation Fortnite rejoiced Tuesday as a new chapter began, freeing them from staring at a black hole that marked the end of the last one.
NEW YORK - Fans of internet gaming sensation Fortnite rejoiced Tuesday as a new chapter began, freeing them from staring at a black hole that marked the end of the last one.
"Drop into a New World Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop!," Fortnite tweeted.
Drop into a New World 🌎— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019
Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now.
Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs
On Sunday, an asteroid blew up the Fortnite virtual world, where users must search for weapons and other resources while eliminating other players - all while trying to stay alive.
Epic Games, Fortnite's creators, announced that Season 10 of the shoot-'em-up survival video game would end on 13 October. Many users expected Season 11 to follow immediately.
Instead, the game was replaced with the on-screen image of a black hole. This lasted for about a day and a half, with users growing increasingly anxious, until the game came back on line Tuesday with the new chapter.
The game has become an international craze, mostly among teenage boys, since launching in 2017.
Fortnite, available to play on smartphones as well as computers, keeps interest high among its 250 million players around the globe by offering several significant updates per year.
It follows the "freemium" model: it is free to play but users can purchase cosmetic changes during the game.
In July, 16-year-old American Kyle Giersdorf won the first Fortnite World Cup, played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
Giersdorf - whose mother told ESPN that he plays up to 10 hours of Fortnite a day - took home $3 million in prize money.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
-
Black Coffee, Trevor Noah share love & dreams for Africa
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among nominees for Rock Hall of Fame
-
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian West's sexy outfits affect his soul
-
Sounds like love: SA model names Lebanon PM as R233m benefactor in tax battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.