Gift of the Givers delivers fodder, water to drought-hit Graaf-Reinet

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is delivering truckloads of fodder to the drought-stricken town of Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

The organisation said that the request for fodder amongst emerging and commercial farmers was overwhelming.

Gift of the Givers was also drilling its eighth borehole in the town.

The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman said the first five boreholes yielded about 102,000 litres per day, collectively.

"There is a huge need for animal fodder as many of the animals are dying. It took us a few days to source the fodder but right now our trucks our outside Graaf-Reinet... 8 trucks of high-quality fodder that came from different parts of the country."

He said that they also had two water tankers for animals, bottled water for residents and nutritional products for school pupils.

"Our hydrologist is on-site, our company that deals with the borehole pumps are on-site and we will also be entering the town to deliver these items in the town itself where the farmers are gathering at the showground and where we'll be welcomed by the mayor and the municipality."