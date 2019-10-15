Eben Etzebeth shares his version of events over alleged racist assault

He’s approached the High Court in Johannesburg to review the commission’s decision to take him to the Equality Court.

He approached the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday to review the commission’s decision to take him to the Equality Court.

Etzebeth has been accused of a racist attack that occurred in August in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.

Die Burger newspaper on Tuesday morning reported his version of events.

The Springbok lock has again denied the allegations against him.

In court papers, Etzebeth states he was with friends and family when there was a verbal confrontation with a white man at the Langebaan Yacht Club.

The man apparently demanded that he remove his cap, as this wasn't part of the club’s dress code. Etzebeth insists the matter was resolved.

Later that evening he, a group of relatives and friends went to a local pub and as they were leaving the drinking spot, they came across an altercation outside.

He then claimed a car nearly knocked him and his girlfriend over and said the driver swore at him when he knocked on his window.

The Springbok player claimed a group approached his cousin in a threatening manner. He added he and three others walked closer in case the situation escalated.

Etzebeth said his brother ran into a place with poor lighting and, fearing for his safety, he ran after him to prevent a fight.

He said a bottle was thrown at his car and that they were sworn at. He explained when they wanted to confront the alleged assailants, they fled.

He further said no one was injured by the time they left.