Cops call for help in search of Arvitha Doodnath’s killers

Vaal University of Technology lecturer Arvitha Doodnath was found dead inside her car that had bullet holes in Parktown on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are calling on anyone with information on the murder of a Vaal University of Technology lecturer to come forward.

She was also a research fellow at the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF).

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini said an investigation had been launched.

“The motive for the crime is unknown as nothing has been taken from the car. We have no information and appeal to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”

The foundation on Monday said its workers were devastated by the murder of Doodnath.

HSF director Francis Antonie said Doodnath joined the foundation as a legal researcher in 2015, and her passion for health policy reform quickly saw her take over the foundation’s health desk.