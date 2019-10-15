CoCT makes site available for Diwali fireworks
The municipality last week announced its decision to forego designated sites this year for Diwali, Guy Fawkes and New Year's Eve.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it had decided to avail a site where the Hindu community could discharge fireworks on Diwali.
Hindu residents were hurt by the decision, as they felt this was discriminatory.
The five-day 'festival of lights' takes place next week where fireworks symbolise victory over darkness.
Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said that the Hindu community expressed their dissatisfaction about the effect this would have on Diwali.
Smith added that organised fireworks displays could still be applied for because the city had not imposed a ban on fireworks.
"This year, however, there is extremely little time for people of the Hindu faith who want to celebrate Diwali to do so. And in that spirit. We had an engagement yesterday with the leadership of the community and they identified a site which we will open for the purposes of celebrations at Athlone Stadium, which is the venue identified and which was jointly agreed on."
Cape Town Hindu residents can head to the parking lot at Athlone Stadium on 27 October for Diwali celebrations.
