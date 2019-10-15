Budgetary constraints to blame for vacant posts at NPA - Batohi

On Tuesday, the NPA head led a delegation that briefed Parliament’s justice oversight committee on the NPA’s annual report.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi said budgetary constraints had led to vacant posts not being filled and had put a major strain on the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) ability to function properly.

On Tuesday, Batohi led an NPA delegation that briefed Parliament’s justice oversight committee on the NPA’s annual report. Batohi also called out broader inefficiencies within the criminal justice system as a whole.

It seemed Batohi still had a steep hill to climb to restore the NPA’s credibility and operational efficiency. Reporting on the past financial year’s performance she described it as “unremarkable”.

Batohi only took up her post in February, replacing former NDPP Shaun Abrahams, and since then was working to turn the NPA around.

“The NPA at the time was plagued by uncertainty; also regarding the position of the national director there were allegations that it needed to deal with and of course the loss of credibility weighed very heavily on the organisation at the time, which is something we are working very hard on,” she said.

Batohi said a lack of credibility was still a challenge along with inefficiencies “not just in the NPA but also in the broader criminal justice sector”.

She said that ensuring trial-ready cases went ahead on time remained a major challenge.