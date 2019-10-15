View all in Latest
Black Coffee, Trevor Noah share love & dreams for Africa

Black Coffee is currently on his summer international tour and has posted pictures from Ibiza in Spain, Miami and Las Vegas.

DJ Black Coffee and South African comedian Trevor Noah appear to arm wrestle on The Daily Show. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - What happens when you put DJ Black Coffee and South African comedian Trevor Noah in the same room? Nothing but “love and dreams for Africa,” according to the popular DJ.

Black Coffee is currently on his summer international tour and has posted pictures from Ibiza in Spain, Miami and Las Vegas. He was also snapped with TV and rap star Drake on Monday and thanked him for attending his show in Toronto, Canada.

The DJ has revealed he is working on new music and will be home soon.

Before he returns, he was interviewed by fellow South African Noah. "Looks like a show that started off well...then we disagreed and arm-wrestled," the DJ captioned pictures from the conversation.

While the interview has not been aired in South Africa yet (sigh), he shared that he and Noah had big dreams for the continent.

Noah’s Daily Show also said that the DJ would discuss “his passion for staying true to his South African roots, his Africa Is Not a Jungle initiative and his single with US singer Usher LaLaLa.

The DJ and comedian are not the only South Africans who have been flying the South African flag high in the States.

Last month, Limpopo's Ndlovu Youth Choir made it to the finals in America’s Got Talent. While the choir did not get first place, it won the hearts of many people, including judge Simon Cowell, who offered the group a deal. They revealed the news in an interview with 702.

Watch the interview below.

Joanne Joseph chats to Ndlovu Youth Choir about their AGT performances

Posted by 702 on Thursday, 26 September 2019

