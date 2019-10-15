ANCYL mum on how much debt it had

The organisation announced that it was on track with its plans to hold a national conference in March.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) interim leadership said a bailout by the league’s mother body has paved the way for the organisation to finally hold an elective conference early in 2020.

The organisation announced on Monday that it was on track with its plans to hold a national conference in March.

The announcement followed the second meeting of the league’s national conveners.

In July this year, the ANC disbanded its dysfunctional Youth League following factional infighting.

ANCYL task team member Sibongile Besani said the league would be ready to hold its elective conference in March Next year.

“We have resolved that the end of March will be the date for the elective conference.”

He said the ANC helped with paying the league’s debts which went into millions.

“We have to work in a way that the court receives the money for the liquidation. The conference can only take place if the league pays its debts.”

The task team members refused to specifically state how much the liquidated ANCYL owed.