Analyst: Zuma doesn’t want his day in court, expect another delay

Earlier this year, the former president, who faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion-rand arms deal, argued in court why he wanted his case to be struck off the roll.

JOHANNESBURG - The long-awaited corruption trial against former President Jacob Zuma is expected to start on Tuesday and it remains to be seen if he will launch another appeal.

On Friday, the Pietermaritzburg High Court denied Zuma a permanent stay of prosecution.

He faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

Zuma has previously argued for the case to be struck off the roll, saying the charges were politically motivated and that the unreasonable delays in prosecuting him have prejudiced him.

Political analyst Prince Mashele believed the former president would lodge another appeal.

“His strategy has always been to delay the case. He does not want this day in court. When this case began, this man was in his 60s. He was been out of prison for more than 10 years. He will try his best to make sure it doesn’t proceed.”

