Activist: City of CT decision on fireworks should not affect Diwali celebrations

CAPE TOWN - A human rights activist said the City of Cape Town’s decision to forego designated fireworks sites should not affect those celebrating Diwali.

Anu Nepal said although she understood the dangers associated with fireworks, discharging them was a key feature when celebrating the Hindu festival.

The city communicated the decision last week and with the festival of Diwali next week, the Hindu community is wondering where they'll be allowed to launch fireworks.

Fireworks is a key feature when ushering in the New Year at the end of Diwali, which is symbolic with bringing light to the darkness.

Nepal said the five-day religious festival should not be categorised with Guy Fawkes and New Year’s Eve.

She said the municipality should have consulted the Hindu community before making the decision.

The City of Cape Town has told EWN Hindu residents could still celebrate with fireworks provided they applied for permission beforehand.

Nepal, along with the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, will be pursuing legal action against the municipality.