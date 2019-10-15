Activist: City of CT decision on fireworks should not affect Diwali celebrations
Anu Nepal said although she understands the dangers associated, the discharge of fireworks is a key feature when celebrating the Hindu festival.
CAPE TOWN - A human rights activist said the City of Cape Town’s decision to forego designated fireworks sites should not affect those celebrating Diwali.
Anu Nepal said although she understood the dangers associated with fireworks, discharging them was a key feature when celebrating the Hindu festival.
The city communicated the decision last week and with the festival of Diwali next week, the Hindu community is wondering where they'll be allowed to launch fireworks.
Fireworks is a key feature when ushering in the New Year at the end of Diwali, which is symbolic with bringing light to the darkness.
Nepal said the five-day religious festival should not be categorised with Guy Fawkes and New Year’s Eve.
She said the municipality should have consulted the Hindu community before making the decision.
The City of Cape Town has told EWN Hindu residents could still celebrate with fireworks provided they applied for permission beforehand.
Nepal, along with the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, will be pursuing legal action against the municipality.
Popular in Local
-
Eben Etzebeth shares his version of events over alleged racist assault
-
Zuma to file for an appeal in corruption trial
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
Analyst: Zuma doesn’t want his day in court, expect another delay
-
Cops call for help in search of Arvitha Doodnath’s killers
-
Black Coffee, Trevor Noah share love & dreams for Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.