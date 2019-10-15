5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais.
(Click here for more personal finance advice.)
If you’re in your 30s, 40s or 50s – and you don’t have much or any investments – there’s still lots you can do to ensure a comfortable retirement.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Jeanette Marais for five tips for those who have left it late.
(Note: Marais is with Momentum Metropolitan Life Limited. When the interview took place, she was with Allan Gray.)
How to save for retirement when you’ve left it late (in the tiniest of nutshells):
1.
The biggest problem is when people leave jobs without preserving their retirement savings.Jeanette Marais
2.
If you start at 40 you must save 40% of your income to make up for the lost time.Jeanette Marais
3.
Delaying retirement by five years will make a huge difference.Jeanette Marais
4.
Do not be too conservative! You must have equity exposure.Jeanette Marais
5.
Merely putting your money in the bank guarantees the loss of buying power.Jeanette Marais
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
More in Business
-
Rand firmer in global hunt for yield, trade war calm
-
Africa the best place to invest in - Ramaphosa
-
Rand retreats from 3-week high, stocks down
-
CT strawberry farm gets first commercial licence to cultivate cannabis
-
Ramaphosa: UK trade deal with SA will ensure certainty in case of no-Brexit deal
-
Parliamentary committee heading to Limpopo after VBS scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.