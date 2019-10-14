View all in Latest
Zimbabwe anti-riot police seal off MDC headquarters in Harare

The police said they discovered more than 200 anti-riot police helmets stashed in the basement of a nearby building.

FILE: Police block the road to Harvest House, the MDC headquarters. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Police block the road to Harvest House, the MDC headquarters. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

HARARE - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe on Monday said riot police had sealed off its headquarters in central Harare.

The police said they discovered more than 200 anti-riot police helmets stashed in the basement of a nearby building. The room was also alleged to have contained bricks, stones and sticks, which state media claimed were to be used in street violence.

MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende said riot police sealed off the building from early on Monday morning. He said staff were unable to get inside to do their work.

Around a dozen people were arrested.

The MDC said it had nothing to do with the helmets and this was a choreographed attempt by the state to clamp down on the opposition party.

