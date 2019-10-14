WATCH LIVE: Kanya Cekeshe bail bid

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is hearing if he will be granted leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is finding out if he will be granted leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

In 2017, Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in jail - with three years suspended - for malicious damage to property after he was found guilty of setting alight a police vehicle during Fees Must Fall protests.

His lawyers have argued that there was insufficient evidence against him despite his conviction.

Cekeshe approached the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in an attempt to be released on bail pending his appeal.

WATCH: Court rules on Khanya Cekeshe bail bid