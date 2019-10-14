View all in Latest
Suspect accused of Michaela Booysen's murder due back in court

Michaela Booysen attacker allegedly tried to rob her while she and a friend were walking home last weekend.

FILE: Michaela Booysen attacker allegedly tried to rob her while she and a friend were walking home last weekend. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Michaela Booysen attacker allegedly tried to rob her while she and a friend were walking home last weekend. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the murder of a 17-year-old Mossel Bay girl is expected to appear in the local magistrates court on Monday morning for a bail application.

Michaela Booysen attacker allegedly tried to rob her while she and a friend were walking home last weekend. She died after apparently being struck over the head with an axe.

A day after her death, another murder rocked the Garden Route town when 16-year-old Khuselo Ndanda was stabbed to death at a local school.

Mossel Bay Mayor Harry Levendal lead a prayer meeting on Sunday in memory of the slain teens.

“Our community was shocked by the sad news of the violent deaths of two pupils. Residents are rightly asking what is being done to address the problem of youth violence and as the mayor, I’m at the forefront of a moral regeneration programme in Mossel Bay.”

