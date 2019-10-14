Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial to begin today

At the time of his death, his supporters claimed he was murdered for speaking out against corruption within the uMzimkhulu Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of three men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa is expected to start on Monday.

Magaqa was killed in uMzimkhulu in 2017; he was a councillor and his murder was an apparent hit.

At the time of his death, his supporters claimed he was murdered for speaking out against corruption within the uMzimkhulu Municipality.

The men accused of his murder Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane also faced two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Nontsikelelo Mafu and Jabulile Msiya, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.

PODCAST: Poisonous bullets - The silent betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa