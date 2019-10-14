Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial to begin today
At the time of his death, his supporters claimed he was murdered for speaking out against corruption within the uMzimkhulu Municipality.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of three men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa is expected to start on Monday.
Magaqa was killed in uMzimkhulu in 2017; he was a councillor and his murder was an apparent hit.
At the time of his death, his supporters claimed he was murdered for speaking out against corruption within the uMzimkhulu Municipality.
The men accused of his murder Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane also faced two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Nontsikelelo Mafu and Jabulile Msiya, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.
PODCAST: Poisonous bullets - The silent betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa
Popular in Politics
-
City of CT’s JP Smith to set record straight on 'destructive behaviour' claims
-
Mkhwebane lets former ministers Dlamini, Oliphant off the hook
-
Dlamini Zuma: Lack of skills & opportunities to blame for local govt corruption
-
DA, EFF call for action against Metsimaholo officials for ‘undermining council’
-
Maimane can only be removed if party members vote him out, says Madikizela
-
VBS warns that Zuma’s loan default puts him at risk of losing Nkandla home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.