Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020

Magaqa was killed in uMzimkhulu in 2017; he was a councillor and his murder was an apparent hit.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of three men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa on Monday was postponed to April 2020.

The men accused of his murder Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane also faced two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Nontsikelelo Mafu and Jabulile Msiya, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.

The Scottburgh Magistrates Court postponed the trial to 14 April 2020.

More to follow.

