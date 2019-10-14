SAA open to private investors, Ramaphosa tells London summit
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Financial Times Africa Summit in London on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured investors that economic growth and stabilising state-owned enterprises, like Eskom, was at the centre of reforming South Africa.
Ramaphosa addressed the Financial Times Africa Summit in London on Monday.
He told delegates that strong institutions and an independent judiciary were key.
“There is an army of South Africans who want South Africa to do good and who want South Africa to embrace the values that Nelson Mandela stood for. In that regard, I stand on the shoulders of many South Africans to lead our country down that path.”
Ramaphosa said they were open to outside investment in ailing state-owned carrier South African Airways (SAA).
“We are on record as saying we are open to the participation of the private sector. As we speak now, we’re talking to a few interested parties when it comes to SAA.”
He also said the government needed to pursue prudent fiscal policies, stabilise its debt and reduce risk with contingent liabilities in order to attract much-needed investment in the nation.
Additional reporting by Reuters.
Popular in Business
-
Case against former Sars officials postponed to 2020
-
VBS returns to haunt Malema through report linking his cousin to alleged fraud
-
Parliamentary committee heading to Limpopo after VBS scandal
-
Ramaphosa says SA needs to grow its economy quicker
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We must make it easier to do business in South Africa
-
SA's rand steady on thaw in trade tensions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.