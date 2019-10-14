Ruan Pienaar: PRO14 win is important ahead of European tour
The Free State side secured their third successive victory in the competition.
CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs captain Ruan Pienaar praised his side in their PRO14 40-16 victory over Munster on Friday in Bloemfontein.
Pienaar believed the side was building something special as they continued to play with confidence and use their effective attacking rugby to take a step forward in the competition.
“This win was really important for us to build momentum before we head overseas. It was a great test for us, especially with some of the situations we will face on tour," said Pienaar.
“It is about building a winning culture, and we know it will be a massive challenge. This team has learned a lot, and it is about kicking on, the way we play is really a team effort. Our forwards work hard as part of our structure as that gives the guys the confidence to play, and it is an exciting brand of rugby to play."
The victory booster the team as they embark on a challenging four-week European tour where they will line up against Connacht, Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Ospreys.
