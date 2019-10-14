Robbi Kempson: We have to work on certain areas
Kings went down 17-42 to Irish side, Ulster Rugby, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday; a third defeat of the PRO14 campaign.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said the team needed to iron certain areas to improve.
Kempson has stressed that the team needed to do better in the campaign ahead of their European tour.
Kings are currently sitting last in Conference B with just one point after three defeat.
"We have to do better to improve, we need to iron a few certain areas, discipline is something we exceptionally need to working hard on. In that aspect, I thought it's something we've managed to get it right," said Kempson.
“That first half Ulster schooled us. They played the exact game that we had wanted to play – which was to get a fast start. We made three to four errors and they capitalised, scoring three to four tries. Defensively, there were individual errors from players, which does not help because we have a collective system in our defence."
The Kings will now get a bye before their European tour over the next month which will see them taking on Benetton in Italy, Glasgow Warriors in Scotland, Ospreys in Wales and then Connacht in Ireland.
