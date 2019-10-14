Ramaphosa: UK trade deal with SA will ensure certainty in case of no-Brexit deal

The president assured investors at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London that the country would, among others, review its immigration and visa regime to be more enabling to business.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the trade deal that South Africa and five other southern African countries signed with the United Kingdom would ensure certainty in case of a no-deal Brexit.

The president also maintained that land reform was intended only to address the greatest injustices of colonialism and apartheid. But, he further assured investors that the new trade deal with UK would maintain the existing terms.

“We’ve reached an agreement with the UK and it will effectively replicate the terms of trade in the existing Southern African Development Community-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement in respect of tariffs, quotas, rules of origin, and health and safety regulations,” Ramaphosa said.