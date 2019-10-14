View all in Latest
Ramaphosa says SA needs to grow its economy quicker

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in London where he will address the Financial Times Africa Summit 2019 on Monday.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest newsletter on Monday put emphasis on South Africa’s need to grow its economy quicker.

Ramaphosa is in London where he will address the Financial Times Africa Summit 2019 on Monday.

It's a gathering of business people, investors and decision-makers.

In his weekly newsletter, the president said in order to create jobs and reduce poverty, there was a need to grow the economy at a much faster pace.

South Africa needed much more local and international investment, Ramaphosa's emphasised.

He adds his administration are using every available opportunity to reach out to investors to talk about South Africa's business potential.

He pointed out that the second South Africa investment conference would be held in November as part of government's drive to attract R1.2 trillion in new investment over five years.

