Ramaphosa: Africa the best place to invest
The president said that the continent had challenges with weak implementation and corruption but the continental free trade area would bring together 54 nations, their 1.2 billion people and their combined GDP of $3 trillion.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told investors in London that not only is South Africa the place to do business but the whole continent too.
He told the Financial Times Africa Summit that the continent was the best place to invest.
The president said that the continent had challenges with weak implementation and corruption but the continental free trade area would bring together 54 nations, their 1.2 billion people and their combined GDP of $3 trillion.
Ramaphosa said that millions still did not have access to proper healthcare or education in Africa but that the continent was determined to seize this investment moment.
"By 2030, Africa will have more than 41 megacities with more than 10 million inhabitants each."
He said South Africa was positioning itself get a share of the 20 million jobs that must be created by the continent every year over the next two decades.
"We have taken steps to provide greater policy certainty in a number of areas such as mining, oil and gas and telecoms, as part of efforts to create a stable environment for growth."
He said that in 2017/18 global foreign direct investment flows fell by 13% but the increase saw an increase of 11%.
Popular in Africa
-
Outrage, petition launched as AU ambassador to US sacked
-
Africa cannot fully develop if it remains a theatre of war - Ramaphosa
-
Tensions rise in Guinea over constitutional change
-
Zimbabwean company sows first legal hemp seeds
-
Zimbabwe doctors defy court, enter 43rd day of strike
-
Mozambique election to test fragile peace
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.