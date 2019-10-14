Police march against gender-based violence
In a sea of blue, police officers at the Pretoria rally held up signs reading 'It hurts us as police officers to pick up bodies of women, children and vulnerable groups on a daily basis'.
PRETORIA - More than a thousand police officers marched against gender-based violence in South Africa's capital Pretoria on Monday after a surge in murders and sexual crimes against women.
There has been a rising outcry against sexist violence in the country over the last two months after a series of murders that shocked the public.
#PoliceMinistry Minister of Gen #BhekiCele, Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale and senior management of #SAPS are about to emback on the match against the genger based violence in Pretoria Church Square.#ActAgainstAbuse TM pic.twitter.com/EMTjuoGFOZ— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 14, 2019
In a sea of blue, police officers at the Pretoria rally held up signs reading "It hurts us as police officers to pick up bodies of women, children and vulnerable groups on a daily basis".
Acting national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya told the gathered officers that gender-based violence was in "a dire state of emergency".
#sapsHQ #SAPS members with various stakeholders assemble in Pretoria Church Square for the match against gender based violence. #ActAgainstAbuse #ZizoJikaIzinto TM pic.twitter.com/MevokKGrqi— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 14, 2019
"We need an urgent shift that will govern the impact and outcomes of our concerted progressive resolutions," she said.
The hashtag #AmINext started trending in South Africa as more than 30 women were killed last month, among them a student from Cape Town who was raped and killed in a post office.
#sapsHQ #SAPS members with various stakeholders took over the streets of Pretoria marching against gender based violence. #ActAgainstAbuse #ZizoJikaIzinto TM pic.twitter.com/PCy1KWpcMY— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 14, 2019
Police statistics released on the weekend showed that the number of crimes involving sexual offences jumped 4.6% from April 2018 to March 2019, compared with the same period the previous financial year.
Sexual offences detected as a result of police action - instead of women reporting the crime - rose 19%, the statistics said.
#SAPS male officers take to the streets of Pretoria mobilising against #GBV. They are heading to the Sunnyside Police station, this is where Police Minister Bheki Cele & Cassel Mathale & Police management will assess the Sunnyside Police Stations Victim friendly facilities. pic.twitter.com/mZ6KZpsjpR— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 14, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has said South Africa is "the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman" has announced an emergency plan to stop the surge in violence against women.
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
Lamola to 'urgently assist' Kanya Cekeshe to apply for presidential pardon
-
EXCLUSIVE: Luxury hotel stays for NPA investigative boss amid cash flow issues
-
Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against him
-
CT strawberry farm gets first commercial licence to cultivate cannabis
-
Police deployed in Joburg CBD as EFF members protest Cekeshe appeal ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.