Outrage, petition launched as AU ambassador to US sacked
Chihombori-Quao shot to fame when she demanded that former colonial powers, like France, return artefacts of fourteen African countries that they have held since the 1960s.
JOHANNESBURG - The firing of African Union ambassador to the United States Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao has angered thousands who are now signing an online petition, demanding her reinstatement.
Chihombori-Quao shot to fame when she demanded that former colonial powers, like France, return artefacts of 14 African countries that they have held since the 1960s.
A letter from African Union chair Moussa Faki Mahamat to Chihombori-Quao, dated 7 October, has been published online.
It’s understood Chihombori-Quao received no explanation for her sacking.
Meanwhile, an online petition started by lobby group the African Diaspora Union attracted more than 10,000 signatures by Monday morning to have her reinstated.
“Dr Chihombori-Quao was treasured by her African Diaspora and was successful in uniting African people to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development,” the petition reads.
It further criticises the decision to remove Chihombori-Quao without an explanation.
“The questions are: why was she dismissed, or better, who benefits from her removal? Were African heads of states and governments consulted? Who called the shot? Or is Africa, and peoples of African descent, still facing the debilitating effects of modern colonialism or neo-colonialism?”
Popular in Africa
-
Saied, set to win Tunisia presidency, thanks 'young people for turning new page'
-
Mozambique election to test fragile peace
-
4 Malawi protesters charged over stoning policeman to death
-
Key issues in Mozambique election
-
Killing of Mozambique election observer casts pall over vote
-
Ethiopia rejects Egypt's plan for operating giant dam on the Nile
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.