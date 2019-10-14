No-confidence motion in DA’s CT deputy caucus leader JP Smith withdrawn

Two councillors had tabled the motion within the caucus amid claims that Smith was dividing the Democratic Alliance (DA) along factional lines.

CAPE TOWN - A no-confidence motion against the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) deputy caucus leader in Cape Town JP Smith on Monday was withdrawn.

Cape Town councillors Courtney van Wyk and Steven Vuba hammered away with a no-confidence motion against the caucus deputy leader amid claims that he was dividing the DA along factional lines.

However, the party’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela advised them to withdraw the motion.

"I personally spoke to Courtney yesterday at length to say that let us rather find a better way of dealing with the issues or concerns that are raised by him. Fortunately, he listened.

“Having said that, I’m not dismissing the concerns that members might have which resulted in them tabling the motion of no confidence, but I believe there are better ways of resolving the issues,” Madikizela said.



Just days ago, the party's regional chairperson Grant Twigg faced a similar fate, but he survived a vote.

JP Smith was apparently at the forefront of removing Twigg.