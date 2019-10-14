No arrests yet after Bellville teacher raped in taxi

Aarto draft regulations at odds with Constitution, says JPSA
Kuils River police are investigating the rape of a Bellville teacher in a minibus taxi.
CAPE TOWN - Kuils River police are investigating the rape of a Bellville teacher in a minibus taxi.
The woman, who's an assistant teacher at a pre-school, was on her way home to Eerste River. She boarded a taxi with a colleague earlier this month.
But instead of being dropped in Eerste River, the duo was driven around.
The driver and his assistant robbed both women before one of them was sexually assaulted near Vangate Mall.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "We can confirm that the rape case is still under investigation with no arrests as yet."
