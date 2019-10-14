View all in Latest
No arrests yet after Bellville teacher raped in taxi

Kuils River police are investigating the rape of a Bellville teacher in a minibus taxi.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Kuils River police are investigating the rape of a Bellville teacher in a minibus taxi.

The woman, who's an assistant teacher at a pre-school, was on her way home to Eerste River. She boarded a taxi with a colleague earlier this month.

But instead of being dropped in Eerste River, the duo was driven around.

The driver and his assistant robbed both women before one of them was sexually assaulted near Vangate Mall.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "We can confirm that the rape case is still under investigation with no arrests as yet."

