Motorists urged to obey rules of the road after KZN fatal accident

Eight people, including two children, died following a collision on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal’s Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli said fatalities on the province's roads could be avoided if motorists obeyed the rules.

Eight people, including two children, died following a collision on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle on Saturday night.

Ntuli said: “According to the information I have, one of the drivers was over speeding, he lost control and came to the wrong side of the road.”