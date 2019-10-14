Motlanthe: Leaders must win back public’s trust, restore confidence in SA
Kgalema Motlanthe was speaking to Eyewitness News shortly after convening his foundation’s growth inclusive forum in the Drakensberg at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Kgalema Motlanthe said there was pressure on government to restore confidence in public institutions and agencies, including political parties, in the country.
Motlanthe was speaking to Eyewitness News shortly after convening his foundation’s growth inclusive forum in the Drakensberg at the weekend.
Local government and local economies formed part of the themes discussed at the gathering, which the former president said showed that there was a need for an efficient and well-qualified administration in order to deliver quality services.
Corruption, bribery, assassinations and dysfunction are just some of the problems that have come to characterise South African local government institutions, including municipalities.
Motlanthe said the government must redesign its systems to form capable administrations that could strengthen municipalities to grow and build local economies.
He told EWN that policy and regulatory frameworks on local government needed to be relaxed to align with the needs and conditions of the various sectors in the economy.
Motlanthe said there were a number of growth and restoration solutions that should be created.
The former president also addressed public trust. He said politicians had to win back the confidence of the electorate in public institutions and agencies.
Popular in Politics
-
Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial to begin today
-
Trollip on Maimane's leadership: No calls for early congress yet
-
City of CT’s JP Smith to set record straight on 'destructive behaviour' claims
-
Dlamini Zuma: Lack of skills & opportunities to blame for local govt corruption
-
Mkhwebane lets former ministers Dlamini, Oliphant off the hook
-
DA, EFF call for action against Metsimaholo officials for ‘undermining council’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.