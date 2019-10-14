Motlanthe: Leaders must win back public’s trust, restore confidence in SA

Kgalema Motlanthe was speaking to Eyewitness News shortly after convening his foundation’s growth inclusive forum in the Drakensberg at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Kgalema Motlanthe said there was pressure on government to restore confidence in public institutions and agencies, including political parties, in the country.

Local government and local economies formed part of the themes discussed at the gathering, which the former president said showed that there was a need for an efficient and well-qualified administration in order to deliver quality services.

Corruption, bribery, assassinations and dysfunction are just some of the problems that have come to characterise South African local government institutions, including municipalities.

Motlanthe said the government must redesign its systems to form capable administrations that could strengthen municipalities to grow and build local economies.

He told EWN that policy and regulatory frameworks on local government needed to be relaxed to align with the needs and conditions of the various sectors in the economy.

Motlanthe said there were a number of growth and restoration solutions that should be created.

The former president also addressed public trust. He said politicians had to win back the confidence of the electorate in public institutions and agencies.