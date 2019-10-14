Masterminds behind Magaqa’s murders still out there, says whistleblower
The trial against four men accused of Magaqa’s murder was postponed to April next year in the High Court in Scottburgh.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the whistleblowers in the KwaZulu-Natal political killings on Monday said he believed the masterminds behind former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Sindiso Magaqa’s murder were not arrested.
Magaqa was shot dead in Umzimkhulu in 2017 in what appeared to be a hit. At the time, he was a councillor in the municipality.
Magaqa’s close political friend and whistle-blower, Thabiso Zulu, said he believed the kingpins were not found.
“How can you just go and kill a person who you’ve never had a quarrel with? They were hired by political gangsters and the political gangsters are being protected by senior people in government,” Zulu said.
Zulu said despite this, he and his fellow whistleblowers would continue lifting the lid on corruption and political killings in KZN.
“They will never find peace because wherever and whenever we get an opportunity to raise [the issue of political killings], we will and they will know that it’s them who killed him,” he said.
He said he continued living in fear as the State failed to provide him and others with protection.
PODCAST: Poisonous bullets - The silent betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa
