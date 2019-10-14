Kipchoge, 10 others nominated for male athlete of year

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Kipchoge, 10 others nominated for male athlete of year

Kipchoge, who finished a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds that will not be recognised for world record purposes, also was nominated for his London Marathon course record.

Eliud Kipchoge, who finished a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds that will not be recognised for world record purposes, also was nominated for his London Marathon course record. Picture: @EliudKipchoge/Twitter
Eliud Kipchoge, who finished a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds that will not be recognised for world record purposes, also was nominated for his London Marathon course record. Picture: @EliudKipchoge/Twitter
one hour ago

SALVO - Kenyan Eluid Kipchoge, who on Saturday became the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours, is one of 11 nominees for the IAAF male athlete of the year, athletics’ governing body said on Monday.

Kipchoge, who finished a special marathon in Vienna in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds that will not be recognised for world record purposes, also was nominated for his London Marathon course record.

Ten winners from the recent world athletics championships in Doha also are under consideration for the global honour: Americans Donovan Brazier (800m), Christian Coleman (100m), Sam Kendricks (pole vault), Noah Lyles (200m), Christian Taylor (triple jump).

Also, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei (10,000m, world cross country title), Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m), Bahamas’ Steven Gardiner (400m), Sweden’s Daniel Stahl (discus) and Norway’s Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles).

Female nominees will be announced on Tuesday.

Fans may vote online on the IAAF’s social media platforms.

Athletes of the year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in November.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA