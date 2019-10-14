Kanye West says Kim Kardashian West's sexy outfits affect his soul
LONDON - Kanye West told Kim Kardashian West her revealing outfits affect his soul as a married man as the pair rowed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The 38-year-old reality star stepped out in a stunning and revealing Thierry Mugler dress at the Met Gala earlier this year, but her husband said he wasn't keen on her wearing the ensemble when she gave him a preview the night before the glitzy event.
In scenes shown on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 42-year-old rapper said: "The corset, underwear, all of that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition where, from being a rapper, like, looking at all these girls, and looking at my wife, like, oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that. And I didn't realise that that was affecting, like, my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of, like, now what about to be four kids. A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"
However, the reality star fired back and told her man - with whom she shares children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and four-month-old Psalm - she didn't need the negative energy of his disapproval.
She argued: "You knew last night I was having really bad anxiety, and I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me wearing a tight dress."
West then insisted it affected him when his partner posed for sexy photos.
He added: "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."
However, Kardashian West pointed out her husband was the reason she felt confident and sexy while insisting they were now in different places when it came to their attitudes.
She explained: "You built me up to be, like, this sexy person and confident and all this stuff. And just because you're on a journey, and you're on your transformation doesn't mean that I'm in the same spot with you."
