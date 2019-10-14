Kanya Cekeshe’s lawyers to lodge another bail application

Cekeshe’s lawyers were adamant that the Magistrates Court was wrong by refusing to grant him leave to appeal his conviction. His new legal team contended that he was misled by an inexperienced lawyer.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe on Monday said they would approach the courts once again to apply for bail.

This after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court denied Cekeshe bail.

In his judgment, Magistrate Theunis Carstens said that since the student activist’s application for leave to appeal his sentence and conviction was unscheduled, bail could not be granted.

In 2017, Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in jail - with three years suspended - for malicious damage to property after he was found guilty of setting alight a police vehicle during Fees Must Fall protests.

His lawyer Wikus Steyl said the Justice Department also made contact with him on a possible presidential pardon.

“If you look at the reasons for the Fees Must Fall protests and what the students were trying to achieve, we are appealing to the president and the Minister of Justice to pardon the sentence of the protest,” Steyl said.

Defence Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi addressed Cekeshe’s supporters outside court.

“We feel that the magistrate is wrong on both [conviction and sentence] and we think that the High Court will find in our favour. We may also be wrong in our assessment but we think the court was wrong,” he said.