Kanya Cekeshe denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.
JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.
His application for bail has also been dismissed.
In 2017, Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in jail - with three years suspended - for malicious damage to property after he was found guilty of setting alight a police vehicle during Fees Must Fall protests.
His lawyers have argued that there was insufficient evidence against him despite his conviction.
Cekeshe approached the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in an attempt to be released on bail pending his appeal.
WATCH: Court rules on Kanya Cekeshe bail bid
