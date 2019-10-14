Investigation after Philippi man killed in shack fire

While the cause of the fire is unknown, the fire and rescue spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Jermaine Carelse said an investigation was under way.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died following a shack fire and officials said the blaze was extinguished in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Fire crews from Gugulethu were on the scene first and found the structure fully engulfed in flames, the fire was extinguished at 12:40 am. The body of an adult male was discovered. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service."

This brings to four the total number of people who have lost their lives in shack fires in less than a week.

On Sunday, a blaze in Nyanga claimed two lives. In another incident last Thursday, a baby boy lost his life in a fire in Khayelitsha.

Cape Town firefighters had their hands full this week as they were deployed to over 30 blazes at informal settlements across the city.

"There was a total of 32 informal fires that we attended to. That ranges from areas in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Hazendal and Strand."

Carelse appealed to the public to use the correct emergency contact numbers when reporting a fire.

"That number would be 107 from a landline and from a cell phone it's 021 480 7700. It would make our jobs easier if we get the correct information at the correct time."