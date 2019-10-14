HSF ‘devastated’ by murder of one of its fellows Arvitha Doodnath
Law lecturer at Vaal University of Technology Arvitha Doodnath was found dead inside her car in Parktown on Saturday in what appeared to be an attempted hijacking.
JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) on Monday said its workers were devastated by the murder of one of its fellows.
Law lecturer at Vaal University of Technology Arvitha Doodnath was found dead inside her car in Parktown on Saturday in what appeared to be an attempted hijacking. Doodnath was a research fellow at the HSF. Police were investigating a case of murder.
HSF director Francis Antonie said Arvitha joined the foundation as a legal researcher in 2015, and her passion for health policy reform quickly saw her take over the HSF’s health desk.
“After three years in this position, she went on to join the academic faculty at the Vaal University of Technology where she lectured her students in Policing Law. Following her departure to take up her lecturing position, she was appointed as a Research Fellow of the HSF. Arvitha maintained a close relationship with the HSF and continued to attend our events and support our work,” he said.
Antonie added: “We remember Arvitha for her unyielding passion for justice and her commitment to making a real contribution, through her work and personal life, to a better South Africa. She lived her life with fierce determination, compassion, and joy. It is devastating that her life was taken from her in the manner that it was.”
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
EXCLUSIVE: Luxury hotel stays for NPA investigative boss amid cash flow issues
-
Lamola to 'urgently assist' Kanya Cekeshe to apply for presidential pardon
-
Good chance of rain to hit Gauteng tomorrow, says SA Weather Service
-
Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against him
-
Kanya Cekeshe’s lawyers to lodge another bail application
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.