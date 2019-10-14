HSF ‘devastated’ by murder of one of its fellows Arvitha Doodnath

Law lecturer at Vaal University of Technology Arvitha Doodnath was found dead inside her car in Parktown on Saturday in what appeared to be an attempted hijacking.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) on Monday said its workers were devastated by the murder of one of its fellows.

HSF director Francis Antonie said Arvitha joined the foundation as a legal researcher in 2015, and her passion for health policy reform quickly saw her take over the HSF’s health desk.

“After three years in this position, she went on to join the academic faculty at the Vaal University of Technology where she lectured her students in Policing Law. Following her departure to take up her lecturing position, she was appointed as a Research Fellow of the HSF. Arvitha maintained a close relationship with the HSF and continued to attend our events and support our work,” he said.

Antonie added: “We remember Arvitha for her unyielding passion for justice and her commitment to making a real contribution, through her work and personal life, to a better South Africa. She lived her life with fierce determination, compassion, and joy. It is devastating that her life was taken from her in the manner that it was.”