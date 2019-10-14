Hindu body to take CoCT to court over move to scrap fireworks sites
The city communicated the decision last week indicating a reluctance by sub-councils to approve sites, the high cost of running them and public sentiment against the use of fireworks.
CAPE TOWN - The rights of Hindu residents to use fireworks during Diwali has re-emerged following the City of Cape Town's decision to do away with designated discharge sites.
The city communicated the decision last week, indicating a reluctance by sub-councils to approve sites, the high cost of running them and public sentiment against the use of fireworks.
Some Hindu residents have taken umbrage with efforts to restrict fireworks during Diwali celebrations next week.
The city said discharging fireworks was against the law, unless it was approved or at a designated site.
Now it's decided it will no longer host those sites as it's not obliged to.
President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) Ashwin Trikamjee said the issue of fireworks was important to the Hindu community.
“We’re actually taking the matter to court to challenge that decision. We also think that the municipality’s decision may well be wrong because it’s the National Explosive Act that governs the explosive fireworks.”
But Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the Hindu community was not affected by the decision.
“Any persons or organisation that requires to have a firework for their festival or event is entirely permittable but they must apply for it.”
Over the years, fireworks have been part of many celebrations for some Capetonians whether it's celebrating Diwali, Guy Fawkes or ushering in the New Year.
However, the practice is not without its critics, particularly from those concerns of fire hazards and the wellbeing of pets and animals.
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
Lamola to 'urgently assist' Kanya Cekeshe to apply for presidential pardon
-
EXCLUSIVE: Luxury hotel stays for NPA investigative boss amid cash flow issues
-
Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against him
-
Police deployed in Joburg CBD as EFF members protest Cekeshe appeal ruling
-
CT strawberry farm gets first commercial licence to cultivate cannabis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.