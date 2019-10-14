Guns, knives and drugs found at Gauteng schools ‘shocking,’ says Lesufi
Police conducted an inspection at schools ahead of the 2019 matric examinations.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday the discovery of guns, knives and drugs at schools in the province was disturbing.
Police conducted an inspection at schools ahead of the 2019 matric examinations.
Lesufi said the province was ready for matric exams and that the department would remain vigilant and offer psycho-social support to pupils.
He said more than 140,000 full-time and part-time pupils would sit for exams at more than 1,000 centres around the province from next week.
The recent murders at Gauteng schools by pupils has shocked many and Lesufi said what police found at schools was a serious concern.
“We are disappointed with the level of violence in schools. The South African Police Service conducted raids in the past two weeks and they found guns, drugs and knives.”
Lesufi said the department of safety was on hand to curb more violence in and outside schools to ensure that the matric exams would not be derailed.
“There are potential areas that we have to monitor for violence, disruptions and service delivery protests.”
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Luxury hotel stays for NPA investigative boss amid cash flow issues
-
VBS returns to haunt Malema through report linking his cousin to alleged fraud
-
Bishops College: Police confirm they have no sexual misconduct complaint
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 12 October 2019
-
JMPD officer and 2 others killed in Vlakfontein tavern shooting
-
Motorists urged to obey rules of the road after KZN fatal accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.