Guns, knives and drugs found at Gauteng schools ‘shocking,’ says Lesufi

Police conducted an inspection at schools ahead of the 2019 matric examinations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday the discovery of guns, knives and drugs at schools in the province was disturbing.

Police conducted an inspection at schools ahead of the 2019 matric examinations.

Lesufi said the province was ready for matric exams and that the department would remain vigilant and offer psycho-social support to pupils.

He said more than 140,000 full-time and part-time pupils would sit for exams at more than 1,000 centres around the province from next week.

The recent murders at Gauteng schools by pupils has shocked many and Lesufi said what police found at schools was a serious concern.

“We are disappointed with the level of violence in schools. The South African Police Service conducted raids in the past two weeks and they found guns, drugs and knives.”

Lesufi said the department of safety was on hand to curb more violence in and outside schools to ensure that the matric exams would not be derailed.

“There are potential areas that we have to monitor for violence, disruptions and service delivery protests.”