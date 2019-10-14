Good chance of rain to hit Gauteng tomorrow, says SA Weather Service
Forecasters expected a thunderstorm last week already.
JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng waits for its first summer storm, the South Africa Weather Service said there was a good chance of rain for Tuesday.
Forecasters expected a thunderstorm last week already.
The weather service now said there’s was a 60% chance of rain in parts of Tshwane from Monday afternoon.
Some parts of the country, such as Cape Town could also have high chances of rain from 8pm.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “There are active storms that are coming from the North West and southern parts of Botswana and western parts of the North West province. So, we think they might move to our areas and tomorrow there is a greater chance than today although we are looking at 30% mostly.”
Popular in Local
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
Lamola to 'urgently assist' Kanya Cekeshe to apply for presidential pardon
-
EXCLUSIVE: Luxury hotel stays for NPA investigative boss amid cash flow issues
-
Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against him
-
Police deployed in Joburg CBD as EFF members protest Cekeshe appeal ruling
-
CT strawberry farm gets first commercial licence to cultivate cannabis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.