Good chance of rain to hit Gauteng tomorrow, says SA Weather Service

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Good chance of rain to hit Gauteng tomorrow, says SA Weather Service

Forecasters expected a thunderstorm last week already.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng waits for its first summer storm, the South Africa Weather Service said there was a good chance of rain for Tuesday.

Forecasters expected a thunderstorm last week already.

The weather service now said there’s was a 60% chance of rain in parts of Tshwane from Monday afternoon.

Some parts of the country, such as Cape Town could also have high chances of rain from 8pm.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “There are active storms that are coming from the North West and southern parts of Botswana and western parts of the North West province. So, we think they might move to our areas and tomorrow there is a greater chance than today although we are looking at 30% mostly.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA