Good chance of rain to hit Gauteng tomorrow, says SA Weather Service

Forecasters expected a thunderstorm last week already.

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng waits for its first summer storm, the South Africa Weather Service said there was a good chance of rain for Tuesday.

Forecasters expected a thunderstorm last week already.

The weather service now said there’s was a 60% chance of rain in parts of Tshwane from Monday afternoon.

Some parts of the country, such as Cape Town could also have high chances of rain from 8pm.

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “There are active storms that are coming from the North West and southern parts of Botswana and western parts of the North West province. So, we think they might move to our areas and tomorrow there is a greater chance than today although we are looking at 30% mostly.”