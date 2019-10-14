Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against him

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said that Etzebeth wanted the Gauteng High Court to review the decision to take the matter to the Equality Court.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Eben Etzebeth is now taking the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to court over it's handling of racism allegations against him.

The commission has submitted papers to the Equality Court on behalf of claimants who allege that the rugby star used a racial slur and assaulted a man outside a Langebaan pub in August.

They are demanding compensation of more than a million rand.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said that Etzebeth wanted the Gauteng High Court to review the decision to take the matter to the Equality Court.

"There have been some developments in terms of his legal team applying to the court to have the Equality Court application dismissed."

Following the alleged incident, Etzebeth departed for the Rugby World Cup and is still in Japan with the squad.