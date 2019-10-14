CT strawberry farm gets first commercial licence to cultivate cannabis
The licence, issued by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, is solely for cultivating and not for manufacturing to sell or consume cannabis.
CAPE TOWN - Renowned Cape Town strawberry farm Polkadraai is the first recipient of a commercial licence to cultivate cannabis for medical use.
The licence, issued by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, is solely for cultivating and not for manufacturing to sell or consume.
Polkadraai Farm co-owner Leslie Zettler: "Our licence is strictly for cultivation. We're still waiting for companies to be licenced to manufacture. That will mean that they will be able to take our product and turn it into anything - tablets, tinctures... pretty much any product."
Medically, marijuana is used to help treat pain, anxiety, cancer and other ailments.
Under its trading name, Felbridge, the farm will produce 20 tonnes of dried cannabis.
In September last year, the Constitutional Court decriminalised the use and possession of dagga in a private dwelling by adults.
Popular in Business
-
VBS returns to haunt Malema through report linking his cousin to alleged fraud
-
SAA open to private investors, Ramaphosa tells London summit
-
Parliamentary committee heading to Limpopo after VBS scandal
-
Case against former Sars officials postponed to 2020
-
Ramaphosa: UK trade deal with SA will ensure certainty in case of no-Brexit deal
-
MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.