Corporal punishment still being used at schools in WC - SACEC
The South African Council for Educators' (SACEC) latest annual report shows some teachers are still being heavy-handed.
CAPE TOWN - Corporal punishment is still being used at some Western Cape schools even though it’s illegal.
Parents and guardians can't even physically discipline their children at home following a recent Constitutional Court ruling.
The council’s Thembinkosi Ndhlovu said: “I know for a fact that the Western Cape, in particular, is one province where we have received many complaints. We are happy that the (education) department is taking action.”
Following the ruling by the Constitutional Court, the Children’s Institute called for a national campaign to raise awareness around corporal punishment in homes.
The institute at the University of Cape Town said it was pleased the court acknowledged that reasonable chastisement was neither necessary nor justifiable.
It said South Africa needed to focus on the implementation of widespread interventions to support families at national level, to change attitudes and behaviours that involved harsh and violent ways to discipline children.
The institute said the Department of Social Development should implement programmes that had been shown to be effective in changing both individual attitudes and social norms around child discipline. This could teach caregivers about alternative, non-violent forms of discipline, the institute said.
It added the ruling was an opportunity for the Children’s Act to be further developed.
Additonal reporting by Kgomotso Modise.
