Cops monitor protests on Malibongwe Drive

JOHANNESBURG - Metro police are monitoring a protest near Malibongwe Drive, north of Johannesburg, where several roads have been affected.

Earlier on Monday morning, burning tyres and stones barricaded the road which motorists use to travel to Lanseria Airport.

Metro police have since cleared the road but remain in the area.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “I can’t confirm if there are any damages but I know it wasn’t safe for motorists to drive through that road.”

It’s understood the community of Thabo Mbeki informal settlement is angry over the disconnection of electricity.