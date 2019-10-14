Cops monitor protests on Malibongwe Drive
Earlier on Monday morning, burning tyres and stones barricaded the road which motorists use to travel to Lanseria Airport.
JOHANNESBURG - Metro police are monitoring a protest near Malibongwe Drive, north of Johannesburg, where several roads have been affected.
Metro police have since cleared the road but remain in the area.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “I can’t confirm if there are any damages but I know it wasn’t safe for motorists to drive through that road.”
It’s understood the community of Thabo Mbeki informal settlement is angry over the disconnection of electricity.
