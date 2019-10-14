City of CT’s JP Smith to set record straight on 'destructive behaviour' claims
The motion was proposed by Courtney Van Wyk last week and seconded by fellow councillor Steven Vuba.
CAPE TOWN - A Delft councillor has called for a motion of no confidence in City of Cape Town caucus deputy leader JP Smith.
The motion claims Smith has been at the forefront of actively driving disunity within the DA caucus.
Smith has also been accused of behaving destructively. The document claims Smith led meetings during the 2019 election campaign, which plotted and planned the removal of metro chairperson Grant Twigg, therefore, actively driving a wedge within the caucus and party.
Twigg last week survived a motion of no confidence brought at a DA council meeting.
Responding to Eyewitness News, Smith said he rejected the content of the motion and believed the opposite could readily be demonstrated, which he would seek to do in the debate in their caucus on Monday.
