Case against former Sars officials postponed to 2020

Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg made a brief appearance in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, where the state asked for the postponement.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials, including its former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, has been postponed until February 2020 to allow the prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi to review the case.

Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg made a brief appearance in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday where the State asked for the postponement.

The trio is accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007, while that unit was prosecuting disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

The accused have submitted extensive representations to the National Prosecuting Authority, where it's reported a senior prosecutor believes there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.