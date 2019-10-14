Case against former Sars officials postponed to 2020
Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg made a brief appearance in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, where the state asked for the postponement.
CAPE TOWN - The case against three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials, including its former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, has been postponed until February 2020 to allow the prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi to review the case.
Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg made a brief appearance in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday where the State asked for the postponement.
The trio is accused of spying on the Scorpions in 2007, while that unit was prosecuting disgraced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi.
The accused have submitted extensive representations to the National Prosecuting Authority, where it's reported a senior prosecutor believes there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: Luxury hotel stays for NPA investigative boss amid cash flow issues
-
VBS returns to haunt Malema through report linking his cousin to alleged fraud
-
Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial to begin today
-
Guns, knives and drugs found at Gauteng schools ‘shocking,’ says Lesufi
-
Ramaphosa says SA needs to grow its economy quicker
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 12 October 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.