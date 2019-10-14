Cape Town bans fireworks for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, New Year

The City won't be offering designated fireworks sites for traditional celebrations this year, partly due to public opposition.

The City of Cape Town has announced that it is not offering designated sites for fireworks this year.

Traditionally, a number of sites would be earmarked for fireworks festivities during the celebration of Diwali, Guy Fawkes and New Year.

The City will not offer designated sites for fireworks this year due to the growing public sentiment opposing the use of fireworks, among other factors.

A statement by Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the decision is partly due to public opposition to the use of fireworks.

There have been growing calls over the years to ban the practise, especially from pet owners and nature lovers.

Smith also cites the cost of deploying staff and resources to manage designated fireworks areas.

He notes that it's only national government that can ban the import, production and sale of fireworks or restrict usage by age.

Given that there will be no designated sites this year, the City appeals to residents to please refrain from setting off fireworks. JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Members of the public with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks should report this to the City’s Public Emergency Call Centre on 107 from a landline, or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or to the South African Police Service on 10111. JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

