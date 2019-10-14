Bishops College: Police confirm they have no sexual misconduct complaint
A female teacher has been accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour with some learners at the institution.
CAPE TOWN - Bishops College has reiterated on Sunday that it was dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct with the seriousness they deserve.
The school said it was in the process of conducting a full investigation into the matter.
Eyewitness News is in possession of email correspondence sent to parents over the weekend in which Bishops principal Guy Pearson assured them the school's probe into the sexual misconduct claims was ongoing.
In the email, Pearson asks pupils to alert him if they have any information relating to the matter that they would like to share with him.
At this stage, a criminal complaint has not been lodged as Western Cape police have confirmed they have no record of this matter.
It's understood top criminal attorney William Booth has been appointed by the implicated teacher's family.
The educator left the school with immediate effect.
